Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,343 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,343 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.24% of Assembly Biosciences worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. FMR LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. Equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.