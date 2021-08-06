Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,760 Shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,760 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlantic American were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAME. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic American during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic American by 48.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic American during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic American by 37.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 21,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24. Atlantic American Co. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $86.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.67%.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

