Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 700 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.81% of Bel Fuse worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of BELFA stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $22.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.34. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

