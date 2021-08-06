Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.37. Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of DIN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.99. 146,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.40.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

