Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $46.40 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

