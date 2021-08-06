Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DISCA. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discovery will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Discovery by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Discovery by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

