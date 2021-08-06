Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target Raised to C$4.40

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its price objective hoisted by Pi Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

DIV stock opened at C$2.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$353.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.68.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 363.71%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

