dKargo Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. dKargo has a market cap of $135.89 million and approximately $60.08 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dKargo has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

