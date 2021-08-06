DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Tops $0.0470

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $2.36 million and $909,857.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00056928 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017071 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002588 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.61 or 0.00899565 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00097993 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00042941 BTC.
DMM: Governance Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “
Buying and Selling DMM: Governance
