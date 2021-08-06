Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce sales of $296.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.77 million to $301.06 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $271.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,946 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,018. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

