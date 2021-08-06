Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Dollar General by 146.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $235.99. 34,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $236.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.91.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

