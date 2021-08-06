Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.6% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.88.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,497 shares of company stock worth $17,802,093 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ opened at $535.48 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

