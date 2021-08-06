DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.47. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,640,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,137,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,909,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,148,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $847,000.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

