Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.84.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF remained flat at $$12.73 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.