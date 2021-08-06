Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Shares of DRVN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,278. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.41.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Driven Brands stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.32% of Driven Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.