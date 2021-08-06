Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

DRVN stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $10,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $85,615,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $911,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $766,000.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

