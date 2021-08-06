Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DBX. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.
DBX stock opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90.
In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,337 shares of company stock worth $5,192,802. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
