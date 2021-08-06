Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DBX. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

DBX stock opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,337 shares of company stock worth $5,192,802. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

