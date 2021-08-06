DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,629. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $121.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.85.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

