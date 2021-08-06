DubaiCoin Market Cap Reaches $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00039121 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00020073 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009242 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002244 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

