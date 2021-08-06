Dundee (DC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dundee (TSE:DC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

Dundee (TSE:DC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.26 million for the quarter.

Get Dundee alerts:

Dundee has a fifty-two week low of C$2.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.51.

Dundee Corp is a Canada-based independent holding company. The Company’s segments are Corporate and Other Portfolio Holdings, which includes investments in public and private equity and debt securities; Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc, which is a portfolio manager across Canada; Dundee Securities Ltd, which is an investment dealer; Dundee Energy Limited, which has operations in southern Ontario; United Hydrocarbon International Corp., which is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities; Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc, which develops precious and base metals extraction processes; Eurogas International Inc, which is engaged in oil and gas exploration; Blue Goose Capital Corp., which operates in organic and natural protein production markets; AgriMarine Holdings Inc, which focuses on fish farming and sustainable aquaculture technologies, and Dundee 360 Real Estate Corporation, which develops and manages hotel, resort and real estate projects.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.