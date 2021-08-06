Dundee (DDEJF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter. Dundee had a net margin of 251.81% and a return on equity of 23.63%.

OTCMKTS DDEJF opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.69 million and a P/E ratio of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Dundee has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28.

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

