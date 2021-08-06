Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading Up 36.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $54.47 million and approximately $27.13 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 36.8% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00056199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.57 or 0.00875968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00096677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00042174 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

