e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,016 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Insiders have sold 105,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,549 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.60 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.