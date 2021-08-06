E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.On in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.28 ($13.27).

EOAN opened at €10.43 ($12.27) on Tuesday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s fifty day moving average is €10.11.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

