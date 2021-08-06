Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $609.18 million, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.75. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

