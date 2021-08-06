Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.32. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 26,339 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.62 million and a PE ratio of -38.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds interests in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

