EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.830-$5.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.460-$1.500 EPS.

EGP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.44. The stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.30. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $178.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

EGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

