Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $10.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

EMN traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,118. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at $771,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,946 shares of company stock worth $11,205,582. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

