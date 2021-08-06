Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.800-$9.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eastman Chemical also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.80-9.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.59. 634,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,118. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.93. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.54.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,974 shares of company stock worth $12,957,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

