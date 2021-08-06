easyJet’s (EZJ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

Shares of EZJ stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 850.40 ($11.11). The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 908.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.