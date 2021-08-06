easyJet’s (EZJ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

Shares of EZJ stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 850.40 ($11.11). The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 908.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

