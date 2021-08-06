Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ETN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock opened at $161.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.45. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.27. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,606,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.