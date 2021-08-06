Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $163.52 and last traded at $163.06, with a volume of 2580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.81.

The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.