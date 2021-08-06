Eaton Vance Management Acquires Shares of 1,810 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $209,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,506,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL opened at $58.99 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

