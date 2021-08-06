Eaton Vance Management Acquires Shares of 2,178 Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Federal Signal stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

