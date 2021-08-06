Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 1,753 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,267,000 after purchasing an additional 75,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 487,445 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after acquiring an additional 255,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after acquiring an additional 51,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

DCPH stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.40. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.94% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

