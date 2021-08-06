Eaton Vance Management Invests $99,000 in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDW stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

