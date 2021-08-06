Eaton Vance Management Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.24. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

