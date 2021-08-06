Eaton Vance Management Purchases Shares of 1,643 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. GenTrust LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,951 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after buying an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after buying an additional 1,104,625 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after buying an additional 1,089,556 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,368,000 after buying an additional 1,071,730 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG opened at $51.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.