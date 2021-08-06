Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $102,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RARE opened at $90.31 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,353.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,876.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

