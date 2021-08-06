eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.92. eBay posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow eBay.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $67.28 on Tuesday. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.73. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

