Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas’ (ECO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.

LON:ECO opened at GBX 28 ($0.37) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.94. Eco has a 52 week low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 31 ($0.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £55.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 21.62, a current ratio of 21.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

