Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas’ (ECO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.
LON:ECO opened at GBX 28 ($0.37) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.94. Eco has a 52 week low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 31 ($0.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £55.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 21.62, a current ratio of 21.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
