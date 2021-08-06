EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

EDPFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $53.92 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.96.

EDPFY stock opened at $53.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $69.49.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, analysts predict that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

