EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EDPFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.96.

OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.94. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

