Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $144.00 price target on the game software company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EA’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 results benefited from continued strength in live services, primarily driven by Mass Effect Legendary Edition and It Takes Two. This was offset by decline in full-game revenues. EA witnessed rise in usage and engagement levels for its games including Apex Legends Season 9, FIFA 21, FIFA Ultimate Team, Madden NFL 21 and The Sims 4 while new games like Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond and Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered continue to gain momentum. EA has a strong slate of game releases for the rest of fiscal 2022, which are expected drive its top line further. Notably, shares of EA have outperformed the industry in the year to date period. However, stiff competition from the likes of Activision and Take-Two Interactive is a significant headwind.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

EA traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.87. 89,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,443. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

