Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the game software company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,443. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.66.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after acquiring an additional 592,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 132.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

