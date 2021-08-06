Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 7.41%. Elevate Credit updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.000 EPS.

NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,266. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.71. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 27,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $89,982.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,944,530.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $119,130.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 524,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,430. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elevate Credit stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Elevate Credit worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

