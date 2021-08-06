Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $275.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.19.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $264.19 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $270.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.14. The company has a market cap of $253.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 122.56%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,150,929 shares of company stock valued at $271,409,330. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

