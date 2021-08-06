Elitium Price Reaches $3.61 on Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $100.80 million and approximately $912,978.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.61 or 0.00008426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00056165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.25 or 0.00870420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00096937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00042056 BTC.

Elitium Profile

EUM is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,457 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

