Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,934 shares during the quarter. Everi accounts for approximately 1.7% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 2.11% of Everi worth $46,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 389,971 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,197,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,333 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 95,876 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,236,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

Shares of EVRI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. 69,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,071. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

In other Everi news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $589,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.