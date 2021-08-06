Emerald Advisers LLC Has $21.75 Million Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.49% of Semtech worth $21,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 36.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

SMTC stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

